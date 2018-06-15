Two Mid-Michigan beaches closed to swimming due to high bacteria level

Two Mid-Michigan beaches are closed after test results found high bacteria levels.

A contamination advisory remains in effect for Whites Beach in Arenac County. The advisory was first issued on June 5.

Midland Parks and Recreation announced on their Facebook page Friday that this week's water test results have found a higher-than-normal bacteria level at Kiwassee Lake.

Due to the results, Stratford Beach is closed to swimming until further notice.

“We're working to identify the source of this test result and will post an update after the water is re-tested,” the department said.

Click here for state beach testing results.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.