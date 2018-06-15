Hitting the water this weekend? Here are some safety tips

Whether it's a trip to the beach or a dip in the pool, you’ll probably want to get in the water this summer.

Humidity levels will be very high this weekend, and with temperatures already in the 90s, we could be feeling more like the upper 90s to low 100s.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury death for people of all ages, and the second leading cause of injury death for children ages 1 to 14 years.

Parents can play a key role in protecting the children they love from drowning.

Here are some swimming safety tips:

Learn life-saving skills

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Make life jackets a must

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Be on the look out

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like playing cards, reading books, talking on the phone, and using alcohol or drugs.

