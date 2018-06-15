Thomas Twp police trying to ID motorcyclist - WNEM TV 5

Thomas Twp police trying to ID motorcyclist

Posted: Updated:
Thomas Township Police Department Thomas Township Police Department
THOMAS TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist.

The Thomas Township Public Safety Department did not say why it is trying to identify the driver.

Anyone that can recognize the motorcyclist is asked to call (989) 781-1300.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.