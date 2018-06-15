Free adoption event Saturday at Genesee County Animal Control - WNEM TV 5

Free adoption event Saturday at Genesee County Animal Control

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Are you looking to add a furry member to your family? A local adoption event is taking place this weekend.

The Genesee County Animal Control will be waiving adoption fees on Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested in the event must fill out a pre-screen application. The applications can be filled out at the shelter or online. The deadline is 3 p.m. Friday, June 15.

Potential adopters will be notified by email or phone prior to 5 p.m. on Friday.

>>Fill out an application here<<

