Kitten needs new home after being found unlawfully adorable

Police are putting out a call for a loving home after they found a kitten hiding under one of their patrol cars.

Officers apprehended a kitten that was hiding behind the Mount Pleasant Public Safety Department building.

Police took the subject into custody for suspicion of being unlawfully cute and attempted napping under a patrol car.

After the subject was questioned and cleared from a background check, the kitten was released.

Now police are trying to find a loving home for the cat that can provide plenty of love and affection.

If you want to give this furry friend a new home, call (989) 779-5101.

