SB I-75 in Bay County back open after crash

A crash shut down part of I-75 in Bay County Friday afternoon.

Bay County Central Dispatch reported officials closed southbound I-75 at the Pinconning exit, the 181 mile-marker, about 1 p.m. The road reopened about 4:15 p.m.

Michigan State Police report a vehicle carrying a crane was heading southbound with a tail vehicle displaying wide load verbiage driving behind it with flashing lights on.

Lt. David Kaiser said a large vacuum truck wasn’t able to stop as it came up behind them and hit the tail vehicle, went on to hit the vehicle with the crane, and then went onto the shoulder of the road before it rolled on its side.

Two people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Troopers are investigating whether speed and/or distracted driving were factors in the crash.

