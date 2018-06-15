Crews responding to grass fires in median of US-10 - WNEM TV 5

Crews responding to grass fires in median of US-10

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Midland County Central Dispatch is reporting a couple of grass fires in the median on US-10.

The fires were reported at 1:24 p.m. on Friday, June 15.

Firefighters are on the scene, between Jefferson and Waldo, to extinguish the fires.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.