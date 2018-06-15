Heat Safety Tips

Summer is less than a week away, but for this upcoming weekend it's going to feel like the dog days of summer. Air-temperatures will soar in the 80s and 90s. When you add in high humidity levels it will feel like the upper 90s closing in on 100 degrees here in Mid-Michigan.

We want to make sure everyone is prepared for the hot temperatures coming our way to keep you and your family safe. There are many ways to prevent heat exhaustion or stroke during the extreme heat. To note, excessive heat can occur quickly and without warning. Especially in older adults and children which are at a higher risk. Make sure to check on your elderly and ill neighbors frequently.

If you plan on spending time outdoors, take frequent breaks and plan your activities wisely. Avoid planning outdoor events during the hottest time of the day, which is near 3:00 PM. During the peak time, take breaks in an air conditioned area to stay cool. Many public places, such as libraries, shopping malls, and community centers are air-conditioned areas which you can visit if needed. You also want to dress in light-weight, light-colored clothing. The light colors will help reflect the sun’s rays, keeping you cooler.

You will also want to stay hydrated, so drink plenty of water and avoid or limit caffeinated and alcoholic beverages.

Look before you lock!

Make sure to not leave children or pets in a hot car. The temperature in your car can quickly become deadly.

For example, say the temperature outside is 80 degrees. The inside temperature of a car will reach 99 degrees in the matter of 10 minutes. 109 degrees in 20 minutes. And 114 degrees in 30 minutes.

Don’t forget about your pets!

Make sure to limit exercise on hot days.

Provide ample shade and water.

Don’t rely on a fan to keep your pets cool.

Watch out for hot pavement.

Signs of Heat Illness

>> For more information visit. https://www.ready.gov/heat <<

Stay safe this weekend and beat the heat!

