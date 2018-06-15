Road back open in Frankenmuth after gas leak - WNEM TV 5

Road back open in Frankenmuth after gas leak

(Source: Frankenmuth PD) (Source: Frankenmuth PD)
FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

Genesee Street, between Reif Street and Churchgrove Road, is back open after a gas leak.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch paged out the leak about 2:35 p.m. on Friday, June 15.

The road reopened about 4:30 p.m.

