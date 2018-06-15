Police officer, road commission rescue baby ducklings from drain - WNEM TV 5

Police officer, road commission rescue baby ducklings from drain

(Source: Flint Township PD) (Source: Flint Township PD)
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A Flint Township police officer assisted the Genesee County Road Commission in rescuing baby ducklings on Friday.

The ducklings were found in a storm drain.

Everyone is safe and sound, police said.

Officer Piercey is the police officer who assisted in the rescue.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

