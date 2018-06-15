Deadly intersection in Genesee Co. will be four-way stop

The Michigan Department of Transportation will add more stop signs to the M-57 and Irish Road intersection in Forest Township, making it a four-way stop.

Crews will have to put in “stop ahead” signs, temporary rumble strips, and update the overhead flashing signal to from yellow to red in all four directions.

Message boards will be in place for several weeks to remind drivers of the change.

While roads are making these changes, drivers can expect intermittent shoulder and single lane closures throughout the day.

The work is expected to reduce the number of crashes and should be complete by June 18.

At the beginning of the month, two people died in separate crashes and prompted for change at the intersection.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.