Staying safe and cooling off as the temperatures rise

As temperature gauges hit 90 for the first time this year many will be heading to the water in an effort to beat the heat.

While the pool or the beach sounds like the perfect places to cool off, there’s still plenty of dangers to be mindful of.

“We know there’s going to be a lot of people swimming in their pools and going out on the boats,” said Aileen Pettinger. “We just ask people to really be aware of water safety.”

Pettinger has seen her fair share of water rescues during her 21-year career as a Saginaw firefighter.

With the mercury rising across Mid-Michigan this weekend, she knows many of us will be hitting the water.

“If you’re on the boat, please wear life preservers,” Pettinger said. “Carry a cell phone. Make sure you tell people where you’re going. If you are swimming in a pool make sure you swim in groups.”

Pettinger said it’s important to make sure your mind is clear before you hit the water.

“If you’re drinking, drink responsibly especially if you’re swimming or boating,” Pettinger said. “Really just make sure you’re safe.”

Of course, Pettinger doesn’t want outdoor enthusiasts to be afraid of the water.

Just be aware that way we can all make it back to dry land safely.

“It’s such a beautiful summer,” Pettinger said. “We want everyone to enjoy themselves. We don’t want to have to deal with any tragedies at all, so we just ask that people be safe.”

For more helpful summer safety tips, click here.

