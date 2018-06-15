Fired hospital manager wins ruling over whistleblower law - WNEM TV 5

Fired hospital manager wins ruling over whistleblower law

ALMA, MI (AP) -

A central Michigan hospital has lost a Supreme Court appeal in a dispute over an employee's firing and the state's whistleblower law.

Tammy McNeil-Marks was fired in 2014 as a clinical manager at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alma. The hospital said she violated privacy rules when she told her lawyer about a patient in the hospital.

McNeil-Marks said she was concerned about her safety because she had a personal protection order against the woman. The Michigan appeals court said her call to her lawyer qualified as a report to a public body under the whistleblower law.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments 14 months ago. In a brief order Friday, the court said it won't upset that decision. The vote was 3-2 with two justices not participating.

