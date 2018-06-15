1-year-old found safe after being reported missing in Saginaw County

A 1-year-old was found safe after being reported missing in Saginaw County's Carrollton Township.

Saginaw County Sheriff's Lt. Miguel Gomez said 22-month-old Julian Jose Flores was found safe Friday evening.

Before being found, Julian was last seen Thursday, June 14 about noon at the Family Dollar in Carrollton Township.

He was wearing a small blue and white onesie with blue jean shorts and no socks.

The mother’s boyfriend, 46-year-old Raymond Christopher Deleon, said he was going to take Julian to the park, but nobody had seen Deleon or Julian since then.

TV5 will update once we have more information.

