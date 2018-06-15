Heating and cooling company gets bump in business from heat wave

The heat wave is on our doorstep as the forecast is showing temps are set to get into the 90s this weekend.

With the heat and humidity, one Mid-Michigan heat and cooling company is booming with business.

“Busy, busy, busy, busy,” said Tim Dolan.

That’s one word to describe Dolan’s life during the last couple of weeks.

He’s the Vice President of GW Heating and Air Conditioning in Saginaw.

He said with 90-degree temperatures ready to pounce on Mid-Michigan over the next few days means he won’t be getting any rest anytime soon.

“All hands-on-deck this weekend yes,” Dolan said.

Dolan knows that air conditioning is critical when temperatures spike.

With that in mind, Dolan has some tips to keep your air conditioning working through the heat.

“Check the filter, furnace,” Dolan said. “A lot of times people don’t associate the filter with air conditioning.”

Dolan said to make sure to clean your outdoor unit.

“This time of year the cottonwoods start to come out they turn into cue tips,” Dolan said. “So it’s good to keep them cleaned up. You’ll move more air across that coil. It won’t overheat.”

Dolan said he will do everything he can to keep all of us cool this weekend.

“Being busy is a good thing but it’s a problem too,” Dolan said. “So like I said trying to reach everybody is kind of tough. Spread yourself pretty thin.”

