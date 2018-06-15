Dow Corning disperses final grants to 3 local community groups

Three community foundations will get a boost from the Dow Corning Foundation. Bay, Midland and Saginaw will each receive $1 million in funding to support recreation and healthy living initiatives.

The grants are the last funding awards given by the Dow Corning Foundation, which is being dissolved. On June 1, the legacy of giving through Dow Corning came to an end and will be transferred to the Dow Chemical Company Foundation.

Funds will be used to improve playgrounds and parks in each of the three communities.

In Midland County plans are to use $100,000 of the grant to fund a multigenerational playground in Jerome Township as the first project.

The playground will feature pickle ball courts, walking trails and exercise equipment designed for use by people of any age.

“We’re proud to offer a recreation opportunity for all ages, income levels and physical abilities,” said Charlie Schwedler, senior services executive director in Midland County. “It’s going to be a unique park.”

Two playground projects are in the works in Bay County, including a Riverview Discovery Island play scape and a playground project at Bay City State Park.

A playground rebuild at the state park will see its old wooden play structure replaced with a new, accessible play scape, which will get underway in 2019.

The $50,000 from the grant will be added to a $400,000 allocation from the state of Michigan.

Diane Fong is president and CEO of the Bay Area Community Foundation. “Our region has benefited greatly from the innovation and generosity of the Dow Corning Foundation over the years,” she said.

Saginaw has plans to make improvements to two of its parks and add a canoe/kayak launch site at Wickes Park.

Trail development and other improvements will be made to Ojibway Island and Celebration Park. The three projects in Saginaw are expected to cost about $100,000.

Remaining funds from the grants will be used to support other recreation projects over the next five years.

“We are honored to help extend their legacy into the community,” said Fong. “We look forward to what is to come.

