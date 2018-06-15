MSP: Six apps parents need to know about

Michigan State Police hosted a live video on Facebook Friday to share the top six apps parents need to know about and provide some tips. Trooper Matt McLalin said those six are Snapchat, Instagram, Kik, Facebook Messenger, Musical.ly and Google.

For Snapchat, people can always screenshot your child's content without them knowing, locations are public if not turned off and the discover feature has adult content.

On Instagram, set it to private so only friends can view and message them, adult content is in the discover feed and many children have more than one account, including ones you don't know about.

In regards to Kik, your child can text or call any account and you can only view messages on the device your child is using. So, if you try to monitor their account on your own phone, you won't be able to see any of their messages.

Facebook messenger doesn't require a Facebook account and your child can have secret conversations that expire and can only be read on the device they were sent to or from. Like Kik, you can only monitor messenger from your child's device.

Musical.ly is super popular with elementary-aged kids through adults so it does have some adult content, set their account to private so only friends can see their videos and send them messages.

For Google, they can hide photos outside of the camera roll, set up a separate phone number and talk with people they don't know.

New apps are always coming out, so Trooper McLalin also mentioned two great resources for parents.

Protect Young Eyes posts about the latest apps and what parents need to know about each one.

NetSmartz teaches your child about internet safety and you about the latest internet trends.

