More than 200 animals vaccinated in memory of local officer

It happened at 6:22 p.m. on June 13 at the Train Depot on Howard Street in the City of Lapeer.More >
It happened at 6:22 p.m. on June 13 at the Train Depot on Howard Street in the City of Lapeer.More >
A north Georgia grandma killed a rabid bobcat with her bare hands. She was attacked in her driveway as her 5-year-old granddaughter slept inside.More >
A north Georgia grandma killed a rabid bobcat with her bare hands. She was attacked in her driveway as her 5-year-old granddaughter slept inside.More >
A manhunt is underway for three inmates who escaped from a jail in New Mexico with the help of a guard, authorities said.More >
A manhunt is underway for three inmates who escaped from a jail in New Mexico with the help of a guard, authorities said.More >
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist.More >
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist.More >
Two gunmen opened fire at an all-night arts and music festival early Sunday morning, sending people running over each other in the scramble to safety, authorities said. One suspect was killed and 22 people were injured.More >
Two gunmen opened fire at an all-night arts and music festival early Sunday morning, sending people running over each other in the scramble to safety, authorities said. One suspect was killed and 22 people were injured.More >
Viewers who have watched Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2" are taking to the Internet to warn others of possible epilepsy triggers in the film.More >
Viewers who have watched Disney/Pixar's "Incredibles 2" are taking to the Internet to warn others of possible epilepsy triggers in the film.More >
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
The family and villagers launched a search for the woman, and found the snake with a bloated belly about 150 feet from where her belongings were found.More >
The victim was on a balcony begging for help and claimed she was being held against her will, authorities and witnesses said.More >
The victim was on a balcony begging for help and claimed she was being held against her will, authorities and witnesses said.More >
A missing woman who was originally from the Mid-Michigan area has been found dead.More >
A missing woman who was originally from the Mid-Michigan area has been found dead.More >
A jury has awarded $45 million to a Manhattan philanthropist who was nearly killed by a shopping cart thrown from a parking garage in 2011.More >
A jury has awarded $45 million to a Manhattan philanthropist who was nearly killed by a shopping cart thrown from a parking garage in 2011.More >