Woman arraigned in death of worker in road construction zone

A Detroit woman has been charged in a crash that killed a 57-year-old road construction worker from Bay City.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 22-year-old Samiya Speed was arraigned Monday on operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, driving on a suspended license causing death and careless driving in a work zone causing death charges.

David Snell of Bay City was in a construction zone on Interstate 75 near downtown Detroit Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle. Snell was helping another worker connect a utility trailer to a pickup.

Speed has a June 26 probable cause conference in 36th District Court. Her preliminary examination is scheduled for July 2.

On Monday, June 18, dozens of construction workers held a processional from the Michigan Department of Transportation building to the funeral home where a memorial service was held for Snell.

>>Slideshow: Funeral procession for David Snell<<

"People don't slow down when they see you. They don't think that's somebody's father, somebody's brother, somebody's uncle, somebody's aunt, mother. We're all out there working," said Mike Moss, road worker.

Other workers said something needs to be done to make sure construction workers, like Snell, don't lose their lives on the job.

"We need to maybe get with legislators and have some more laws brought up to help protect our lives," said Seth Lott, road worker.

Those workers drove their construction vehicles past Snell's family. Snell's wife Rachel waved at them and thanked them for taking the time to show their appreciation to Snell.

The workers parked their vehicles and walked up to hug Rachel and her children.

"Dave was loved throughout the community and people he worked with in the past and the present. The love is here and we love it. My sister is very thankful for everything that has happened," said Barry Bean, family member.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press/WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.