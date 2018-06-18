Police: 4 cut or stabbed during a fight at party in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Police: 4 cut or stabbed during a fight at party in Michigan

Stephen Borowy
KENTWOOD, MI (AP) -

Authorities say four people were cut or stabbed during a fight at a party at a home in western Michigan.

The Kentwood Police Department says officers responded about 12:45 a.m. Monday to reports of a fight outside the home in Kentwood where a person was hit with a bottle. They responded again about 3:30 a.m. to reports several people had been stabbed.

Police said four people were injured with a knife. They say in a statement two were treated for minor injuries and released. Police say one underwent surgery for a serious, but non-life threatening stab wound to his arm and another was in critical but stable condition following surgery.

Police say they took two men into custody and described them as "persons of interest." The stabbing is under investigation.

