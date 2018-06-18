Detroit to host conference on chronic, veteran homelessness - WNEM TV 5

Detroit to host conference on chronic, veteran homelessness

DETROIT (AP) -

Leaders from more than 70 communities across the United States and Canada are expected to attend a conference in Detroit to discuss efforts to end chronic homelessness and homelessness among U.S. military veterans.

National nonprofit Community Solutions is hosting the June 26-27 event at Cobo Center. It's part of the Built for Zero campaign.

Community Solutions says Detroit is one of the cities participating in the campaign.

Jay Farner, chief executive of Detroit-based mortgage lender Quicken Loans, is scheduled to speak at the conference. Community Solutions president Rosanne Haggerty also is scheduled to speak.

