Break out the swimsuits, Bay Co. Community pool is open

Mid-Michigan had a scorching hot weekend with heat advisories for many counties, but the Bay County Community Pool is now open for residents to cool off.

The community pool generally opens mid-June and stays open until mid-August.

For those that don’t know how to swim, lessons are held during mornings and early evenings.

Swim hours on Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Fridays are from noon to 7 p.m.

While Thursdays are from noon to 6 p.m.

Adults get in for $5 and those 17-years-old and under cost $2

For more information for swims lessons and rules, visit the Bay County's website.

