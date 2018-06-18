Del Monte recalls veggie trays from parasite outbreak

Del Monte said it is recalling three vegetable trays because of an outbreak of a parasite.

The company is recalling 6 oz., 12 oz., and 28 oz. trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots, and dill dip that are sold at retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The FDA said the vegetable trays were distributed to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond’s, Sentry, Potash, Meehan’s, Country Market, Food Max Supermarket, and Peapod.

Affected products will have best if enjoyed by date of June 17 or earlier.

The recall comes from a recent group of illnesses and is potentially contaminated with Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause the intense illness of Cyclosporiasis.

The Center for Disease Control said the infection is usually not life-threatening.

Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue.

Consumers who believe they have the affected products should dispose of them.

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

