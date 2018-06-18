Police search for 2 suspects after sexual assault at MSU

The search is on for two suspects who police say are behind a sexual assault on the campus of Michigan State University over the weekend.

“We take these cases and all criminal cases very seriously. This is what we do here,” MSU Police Capt. Doug Monette said.

MSU police are investigating the reported sexual assault at the University Village Apartments on Sunday.

“The assault happened somewhere between 3 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.,” Monette said.

Monette said they are looking for two black males, both about 25-years-old.

One is described as having darker, dead-locks and was wearing a dark short. The other suspect was thin and had short hair. He was wearing a white shirt.

“If anyone has any information please give us a call. They can also send an email to the police department,” Monette said.

He is encouraging students to practice safe habits both on and off campus. He said the university is a place where actions like this will not be tolerated.

“MSU campus is a very safe place and we investigate crimes as they occur. And like I said before, this is a serious matter that we’re looking into and we’re utilizing all of our police resources,” Monette said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.