Genesee Power Station worker killed on job site

Family members and co-workers are mourning the loss of a worker who was killed while at a local power plant.

The fatal incident that involved one Genesee Power Station employee happened on June 14.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the worker’s death.

“On behalf of our colleagues at Genesee Power Station and CMS Energy, we are deeply saddened by June 14’s fatal incident involving a power station co-worker,” said Debra Dodd, a spokesperson for the company. “While we mourn this loss, we are assisting plant colleagues with grief counseling and will work with investigators to understand the events that led to this tragic incident. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the employee’s family and friends.”

