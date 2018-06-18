Summer education program keeps young minds sharp

As summer vacation is underway for thousands of kids across Michigan.

Some Genesee County students are staying sharp in their math and reading skills while having fun in the sun.

YouthQuest is a program that allows kids to get ready for the next school year as well as build crucial life skills.

Kids may be out of school for the summer but these kids are not completely out of the classroom.

One group of 3rd graders are learning balloon art from a real clown.

Rhetta Hunyady is with the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce which helps to organize YouthQuest, a summer-long program that prevents the dreaded summer slide, where students experience learning loss while out of school.

“There is everything in YouthQuest,” Hunyady said. “They are having fun, they are doing art, STEM, they are discovering places around the world and even in their own community.”

The program kicked off Monday, June 18 and is currently available to children from Carman-Ainsworth and Flint school districts and students from the International Academy of Flint.

The students don’t seem to mind this new version of summer school either.

Hunyady adds they want the children to have fun this summer while making sure they will be ready to head back to class in the fall.

“So reading is a big part of what we’ll be doing this summer, career and college trips, exposure and exploration,” Hunyady said. “High school and middle school children their end of the summer field trip will be in Toronto.”

There’s still time to enroll your child you can do that by contacting your child’s school or the Flint and Genesee Chamber of Commerce.

YouthQuest is also looking for more learning guides to work with students.

If you’d like to apply, visit YouthQuest’s website.

