Michigan flooding leads to disaster declaration

Michigan's governor has issued disaster declarations for two counties in the state's Upper Peninsula that suffered flooding damage due to heavy rains .

Gov. Rick Snyder's office says the Monday orders will allow the National Guard to deploy to Houghton and Menominee counties to help with road repairs.

The declaration also allows Snyder to make all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts. The state police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will coordinate state efforts.

The heavy weekend rains have swelled waterways in the area that are washing away large chunks of concrete and asphalt, littering roads with debris. Some residents are using boats to get around.

Snyder's office says "hundreds of homes, businesses and public facilities and infrastructure" have been severely affected.

Flash flooding also damaged and closed roads in parts of northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. One death in Wisconsin has been attributed to the floods.

