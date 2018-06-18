SVSU tuition raised by $489 for 2018-19 academic year

The Saginaw Valley State University Board of Control approved a tuition increase of $489 for in-state undergraduate students for the 2018-19 academic year.

An in-state student taking 30 credits will pay $10,308 for the next year compared to the previous year’s $9,819.

“All budget decisions are made with students and families in mind, and this budget maintains our priorities of providing outstanding opportunities for our students and ensuring access to a high-quality education,” said Donald Bachand, SVSU president. “We have significantly expanded our scholarship and financial aid offerings to support students and families, and we continue to work hard to sustain our longstanding commitment to affordability.”

While the increase is an uptick of 4.98 percent in students’ tuition, SVSU will still have one of the lowest tuition among the 15 public universities in Michigan for the 2018-19 academic year.

