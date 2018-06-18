Area teen recognized for effort to end hunger

A local teen was recently recognized for her efforts to fight hunger in her community.

Addy Battel lives in Cass City where there are no grocery stores nearby, and her neighbors have a hard time finding quality food.

The 13-year-old recruited three of her friends to help make sure her neighbors got the protein needed for their meals.

“We wanted a way to raise our animals, but we knew that we didn't need to use the meat and there were hungry members of our community who could use the meat,” Battel said.

She and her friends raised animals to donate for food.

Through her project, called “Meat”ing the Need for our Village, Battel and her friends were able to donate almost 8,000 pounds of meat and more than 600 gallons of milk low-income families.

A national hunger coalition recognized Battel for her efforts. Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation awarded her the “Stephen J. Brady Stop Hunger Scholarship,” which includes a $5,000 grant and a $5,000 scholarship.

The scholarship is just one of many rewards Battel has been reaping over her effort. She also received grant funds from Future Farmers of America and other scholarships over the past two years.

"We're growing almost, I don't wanna say too fast, but we're growing really fast and it's really exciting," she said.

What's even more exciting for her is watching those who worry where their next meal is coming from open a box filled with a week's worth of dinners.

"It is nice to be able to meet the families coming in who get this box of food and see a nice juicy chicken and a gallon of milk. And it's wonderful to see their faces light up," Battel said.

Growing up in a farming community, Battel has her sights set on a degree in animal science from Michigan State University.

