Bay City Commission approves water rate increase

The Bay City Commission approved a water rate increase Monday night.

The commission approved the increase in a 5-3 vote. Two of the commissioners were not present at the meeting.

Water rates will go up by 68 cents per unit, which is a little less than $5 a month for the average household.

The increase takes effect Aug. 1.

Jesse Webb, Bay City resident, said the increase may be the straw that breaks the camel's back.

"Me and my other half are talking about selling our house. All of the utilities keep going up here," Webb said.

Bay City Manager Dana Muscott said this is a change they had to make.

"We don't want people to think we're raising rates just to raise them," Muscott said.

The Water Authority, which comprises representatives of the communities in Bay County, is charging the city an additional 68 cents per unit. The arrangement was agreed upon last year.

"We cannot absorb that cost with our funds to the city so we have to pass that on to our rate payers," Muscott said.

As for people threatening to leave over the rates, Muscott hopes that's not the case.

"It's like running a business here at the city. We have to charge what things cost. And that'll be the case if they go to any other municipality," Muscott said.

