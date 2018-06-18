Funding still needed for Saginaw's fireworks show

Every year, Saginaw’s massive fireworks spectacular draws people from all across the state to Ojibway Island.

For many, it’s a Fourth of July tradition. But it’s a tradition that can cost event organizers a pretty penny.

Most of the funding for the big show comes from community donations and this year things are looking a little tight.

Thomas Roy is the president of the Saginaw fireworks. He tries to raise funds each year to put on a sizzling show in the sky over Saginaw.

“People don’t realize in Saginaw, we have one of the largest fireworks show on the Fourth of July,” Roy said.

It’s a show that could put a dent in just about anyone’s wallet.

“Our budget is about $125,000,” Roy said.

So far, things aren’t looking so good.

“We have about one-third of it,” Roy said. “I’m very nervous.”

Over the years there has been a few close calls where the funding was coming up short.

“Last year we were a little slow,” Roy said.

They always seemed to make it out on the other side. Roy is hoping the community will pitch in again this year to keep the Fourth of July tradition alive.

“Hopefully people reach in their pockets a little deeper and throw a $5 or $10 bill or even dollars. We don’t wanna cancel the fireworks. We wanna have great fireworks. We have 125,000 people that watch them on the banks of the river,” Roy said.

You can donate here.

