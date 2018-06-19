TOP 5 ON 5: Best place to cool off in Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

TOP 5 ON 5: Best place to cool off in Mid-Michigan

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Everyone has a different approach when it comes to beating the heat. 

A day at the water park or beach are just a few ways some are staying cool this summer. 

So in this week's Top 5 on 5, we want to know where is the best place to cool off in Mid-Michigan?

Send your nominations to top5on5@wnem.com

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.