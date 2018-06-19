Bay City house fire survivor charged with child abuse

A man who survived a fire is facing a charge of second-degree child abuse.

A warrant was issued for Oscar Tejada II, who was injured in a fire at his Bay City apartment in early May. The fire also injured his daughter.

Tejada told TV5 the blaze started while he was cooking chicken in his bedroom.

Officials have not elaborated on the charge.

