Crews to repair SB I-75 in Bay County after March semi fire - WNEM TV 5

Crews to repair SB I-75 in Bay County after March semi fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Courtesy of viewer Courtesy of viewer
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A slowdown is coming for drivers on southbound I-75.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, crews are closing three of the four lanes at the Salzburg Road overpass in Bay County.

They're repairing the highway from damage that occurred when a semi struck the overpass in March and caught fire.

>>Slideshow: Semi hits overpass, catches fire<<

Work is expected to wrap up late Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.