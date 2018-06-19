Crews to repair SB I-75 in Bay County after March semi fire

A slowdown is coming for drivers on southbound I-75.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, crews are closing three of the four lanes at the Salzburg Road overpass in Bay County.

They're repairing the highway from damage that occurred when a semi struck the overpass in March and caught fire.

>>Slideshow: Semi hits overpass, catches fire<<

Work is expected to wrap up late Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.