BUSTED! Good deed lands three boys in back of police car

A good deed landed three Mid-Michigan boys in the back of a police car.

Pinconning Police Department shared a photo of the boys sitting in the back of the cruiser over the weekend.

The department said they responded to a woman’s call for help as she ran in the Pinconning Cheese Town Race.

The woman wanted someone to keep an eye on her for the last mile as the heat started to take its toll.

The boys volunteered, with their parents’ permission, and ran behind her all the way to the finish line!

