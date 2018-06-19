WATCH: Daring rescue during Illinois flooding caught on camera

The flooding in the upper Midwest has left at least one man dead.

In Wisconsin, the Ashland County Sheriff's office confirmed the body of 75-year-old Thomas Koeper was found about 60 feet away from his pickup truck where the floodwaters were more than six-feet deep.

>>READ MORE: One dead after flooding in Wisconsin and Michigan<<

In Illinois, another man is lucky to be alive.

A group of people made a daring rescue to get him out of his car. The rescue was caught on video.

>>Watch it here (WARNING: Strong language)<<

"Dad! Be careful!"

Brianna Pickett posted this video on Facebook of her dad, Mark, and several other people in Rockford, Illinois, working to free a man trapped inside a car.

Minutes later, the driver emerges. As the men climb off the back of the car, the front end quickly sinks into the water.

"Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God."

The flooding in Illinois follows that in Wisconsin and on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Heavy downpours opened sink holes and washed out roads, prompting a disaster declaration from the governor of Michigan, and a state of emergency from his counterpart in Wisconsin.

>>Slideshow: Flooding in Houghton<<

"The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is gonna work with local highway commissioners and public works departments,” Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said. “To make sure we get roads moving."

Crews have a lot of work to do fixing roads as heavily damaged as this one in Houghton, Michigan.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.