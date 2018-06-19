Police warn of mysterious envelopes being sent to women

A Michigan police department is sending out a warning to their community after several residents received a mysterious envelope.

The St. Johns Police Department said they were contacted by several residents who received an envelope in the mail containing a CD and a typed letter.

All of the envelopes were addressed to a female in the household, police said.

“We did listen to the CD and looked into the person that signed the letter and believe at this time there is nothing to worry about,” the department wrote on Facebook. “If you get one you can throw it away. If you are not comfortable doing that you can drop it off at the police department.”

Residents can contact their office at 989-224-6721 with any questions.

