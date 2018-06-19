Trooper shuts down Michigan highway to rescue ducks

Why did the ducklings cross the road? Because police shut down a highway.

Michigan State Police in Detroit said a trooper had to close eastbound I-96 and Milford Road to help a mother duck and her ducklings cross the interstate.

“Yes I just typed that. It’s better than a car fire!” police joked on Twitter.

We are currently closing eastbound I 96 and Milford for Mama Duck and her little baby ducks to cross the road. Yes I just typed that. It’s better than a car fire! pic.twitter.com/L0T5dekBbs — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 19, 2018

The department later shared dash cam video of the heroic rescue.

The trooper is seen chasing the duck across the highway as you hear quacking through his radio.

