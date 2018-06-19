Firefighters battle garbage truck fire near SVSU - WNEM TV 5

Firefighters battle garbage truck fire near SVSU

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

What's that smell? Burning garbage. 

It happened Tuesday morning on the 7400 block of Bay Road, near SVSU in Saginaw County. 

Firefighters were seen dousing flames coming from the back of the garbage truck. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire wasn't immediately released. 

