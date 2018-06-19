Clio family wakes up to racist graffiti on truck

A dad from North Carolina bought his son a billboard to recognize him as class valedictorian since the school refused to do so.More >
A dad from North Carolina bought his son a billboard to recognize him as class valedictorian since the school refused to do so.More >
Authorities are investigating after a Mid-Michigan family woke up to racist graffiti on their vehicle.More >
Authorities are investigating after a Mid-Michigan family woke up to racist graffiti on their vehicle.More >
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Port Austin on Monday.More >
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in Port Austin on Monday.More >
A good deed landed three Mid-Michigan boys in the back of a police car.More >
A good deed landed three Mid-Michigan boys in the back of a police car.More >
A Michigan police department is sending out a warning to their community after several residents received a mysterious envelope.More >
A Michigan police department is sending out a warning to their community after several residents received a mysterious envelope.More >
A suspect has been arrested in a human trafficking sweep out of Mid-Michigan.More >
A suspect has been arrested in a human trafficking sweep out of Mid-Michigan.More >
A Northern California emergency room doctor has been suspended after cursing and mocking a man who said he had an anxiety attack.More >
A Northern California emergency room doctor has been suspended after cursing and mocking a man who said he had an anxiety attack.More >
A family in Massachusetts captured the viral moment their toddler climbed a gate that is supposed to stop children from getting into a pool.More >
A family in Massachusetts captured the viral moment their toddler climbed a gate that is supposed to stop children from getting into a pool.More >
When a Michigan mother suffered a seizure while walking with her dog and three-year-old daughter her life could have been in real danger, but thanks to the quick action of her young daughter, help arrived in time to keep her from suffering major injury.More >
When a Michigan mother suffered a seizure while walking with her dog and three-year-old daughter her life could have been in real danger, but thanks to the quick action of her young daughter, help arrived in time to keep her from suffering major injury.More >
It's growing so fast it can devour a mass the size of the sun every two days.More >
It's growing so fast it can devour a mass the size of the sun every two days.More >