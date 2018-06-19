Clio family wakes up to racist graffiti on truck

Authorities are investigating after a Mid-Michigan family woke up to racist graffiti on their vehicle.

Photos of the racist messages were sent to us from a Clio woman who asked not to be identified. She said she noticed her neighbor’s truck was vandalized as she left for her morning commute Tuesday.

She said she had to knock on her neighbor’s door about 6:45 a.m. to wake him up and tell him about the vandalism.

The truck was found with white spray-painted messages - including swastikas, the “N” word and “wite pride.” The owner of the truck, Hubert Roberts, confirmed to TV5 the truck already had decals that read "Black Panthers" and "U.S. IS RACIST SH** HOLE."

Roberts said he was exercising his First Amendment rights.

Police were contacted to investigate the vandalism.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

