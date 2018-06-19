Ohio man convicted in 2017 slaying at Michigan motel - WNEM TV 5

Ohio man convicted in 2017 slaying at Michigan motel

LANSING, MI (AP) -

An Ohio man who was captured by police while aboard a bus in Indiana has been convicted of murder in the July 2017 stabbing death of a woman at a Michigan motel.

The Lansing State Journal reports 26-year-old Curtis Jamaar Echols of Paulding is scheduled to be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison without parole on July 25. An Ingham County, Michigan, jury convicted him Monday of first-degree murder.

Defense lawyer Timothy Havis says in an email Echols disagrees with the verdict and anticipates and appeal.

The body of 43-year-old Christina Daughenbaugh was found at a Lansing motel. Investigators found a receipt in the room and got Echols' cellphone number. They tracked the phone to a Greyhound bus and Indiana State Police arrested him near South Bend.

