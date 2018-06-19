New trial brings hope to children battling inoperable brain canc - WNEM TV 5

New trial brings hope to children battling inoperable brain cancer

There’s been a groundbreaking find in the quest for a cure to an inoperable pediatric brain cancer.

Diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, has a survival rate of zero. However, a new trial has finally found a safe way to deliver drugs to the brain stem tumor using “convection-enhanced delivery.”

>>Read more about the trial here<<

There are several DIPG warriors in the Mid-Michigan area.

Ian Pomeroy and Braden Miller are still fighting.

Ryan Smigiel, Chad Carr and Kaleb Stuck have passed away.

