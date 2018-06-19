Man, 22, charged in connection with human trafficking sweep

A suspect has been arrested in a human trafficking sweep out of Mid-Michigan.

Derrick Sewell, 22, has been charged with eight counts ranging from criminal sexual conduct to assault with intent to murder.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Sewell’s arrest comes after dozens of officers combed the streets of Genesee County searching for missing and exploited children.

Seven police agencies located 56 missing children, one of them a severely abused and tortured young girl.

"This is the guy that inflicted the torture," Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said.

At a press conference Tuesday, Pickell said the girl ran away from home in 2014 when she was just 13-years-old. She lived with Sewell for several years, during which time he allegedly cut her, attempted to drown her and threatened to kill her.

The victim had an unwanted sexual relationship with Sewell, Pickell said.

He said Sewell even held a microwave over the victim's head and abused her on a daily basis.

"Nothing good comes from being involved in a relationship like this. When young girls run away from home they're really running into a bigger problem," Pickell said.

She was rescued during the June sweep and returned home.

Pickell said they're not sure if Sewell had any involvement with the other missing children cases in Genesee County, but they are continuing to investigate.

"We're going to do this again. This is the first time that multiple agencies like that came together. I think it really points out that it takes a community wide effort to do this," Pickell said.

Sewell is currently being held in the Genesee County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.