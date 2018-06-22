Federal agency steps in to assist with flood ravaged areas up north

It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >
It's the kind of picture you might expect to see come out of the Amazon or from the Nile River, not Bay Village, Ohio.More >
Two people were shot in Mt. Morris Township Friday night.More >
Two people were shot in Mt. Morris Township Friday night.More >
The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.More >
The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.More >
Instead of landing in detention, an Illinois 13-year-old is fighting a felony charge.More >
Instead of landing in detention, an Illinois 13-year-old is fighting a felony charge.More >
Union nurses are at odds with their employer. They said they have too many patients to care for and someone could end up getting hurt.More >
Union nurses are at odds with their employer. They said they have too many patients to care for and someone could end up getting hurt.More >
"She stated the reason she did not seek medical aid for the child is because she was afraid she was going to get in trouble," this young mother's court documents read.More >
"She stated the reason she did not seek medical aid for the child is because she was afraid she was going to get in trouble," this young mother's court documents read.More >
Suicide rates in the United States have gone up more than 25 percent since 1999. In 2016 alone, about 45,000 people took their own lives.More >
Suicide rates in the United States have gone up more than 25 percent since 1999. In 2016 alone, about 45,000 people took their own lives.More >
It was a flying frankfurter, not a foul ball, that injured a baseball fan.More >
It was a flying frankfurter, not a foul ball, that injured a baseball fan.More >
It's considered one of northeast Ohio's biggest mysteries.More >
It's considered one of northeast Ohio's biggest mysteries.More >
Authorities in Michigan are searching for a murder suspect believe to be armed and dangerous.More >
Authorities in Michigan are searching for a murder suspect believe to be armed and dangerous.More >