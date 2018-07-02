Man requests people bring shoes instead of flowers to his funeral

A local man who recently died of cancer made one special request to people attending his funeral.

Dennis Wright asked everybody to buy shoes for children rather than flowers for his service.

“Growing up in Saginaw his family had limited means,” said Bryan Wright, Dennis’ son. “A pair of shoes he’d have to outwear until there were holes in them and he was always excited to get a new pair of shoes.”

His son said before the service started, the floor was covered with shoes.

The family is sending out a big thank you to the community for their overwhelming support.

All the shoes will be donated to help out less fortunate families in Mid-Michigan.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.