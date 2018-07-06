Coast Guard rescues sick, distressed boater on Saginaw Bay

When officers arrived, they learned the 43-year-old boyfriend kicked in the back door to the home and began assaulting his girlfriend, her mother, and the mother’s boyfriend.More >
When officers arrived, they learned the 43-year-old boyfriend kicked in the back door to the home and began assaulting his girlfriend, her mother, and the mother’s boyfriend.More >
Authorities are investigating a dog fight at a local PetSmart that left a beagle dead.More >
Authorities are investigating a dog fight at a local PetSmart that left a beagle dead.More >
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >
An elderly woman was severely beaten, shot and raped following a home invasion in the historic Huntridge Park neighborhood.More >
Authorities are investigating after a large house party led to shots fired in the city of Saginaw.More >
Authorities are investigating after a large house party led to shots fired in the city of Saginaw.More >
Thousands of people packed Ojibway Island to get the best views of the show over the Saginaw River. But a lot of trash was left behind after the crowds went home.More >
Thousands of people packed Ojibway Island to get the best views of the show over the Saginaw River. But a lot of trash was left behind after the crowds went home.More >
Police are investigating after a body was found in the Flint River on Thursday.More >
Police are investigating after a body was found in the Flint River on Thursday.More >
Police say a Florida teen has died in a fireworks explosion.More >
Police say a Florida teen has died in a fireworks explosion.More >
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Holmes County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating.More >
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Holmes County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are investigating.More >
A rescue mission is underway after a sick boater sent a distress call to officials in Bay County.More >
A rescue mission is underway after a sick boater sent a distress call to officials in Bay County.More >
A 23-year-old man told police he heard a knock on his front door. When he opened the door, a man wearing a mask and hoodie stabbed him two times in the abdomen.More >
A 23-year-old man told police he heard a knock on his front door. When he opened the door, a man wearing a mask and hoodie stabbed him two times in the abdomen.More >