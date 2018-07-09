State lists autism as condition treatable by medical marijuana

State police are investigating a suspicious car fire. The vehicle was found on M-13 early Tuesday morning, north of the Zilwaukee Bridge.More >
State police are investigating a suspicious car fire. The vehicle was found on M-13 early Tuesday morning, north of the Zilwaukee Bridge.More >
It's the third day of a huge international operation to save the boys and their coach.More >
It's the third day of a huge international operation to save the boys and their coach.More >
In pictures provided to the police department, you can see the man wearing ski goggles, and he has words tattooed on his left arm.More >
In pictures provided to the police department, you can see the man wearing ski goggles, and he has words tattooed on his left arm.More >
"I can't walk anymore," Rodriguez said in Spanish. "I'm in so much pain."More >
"I can't walk anymore," Rodriguez said in Spanish. "I'm in so much pain."More >
A razor blade was found stuck in the handle of a shopping cart in Connecticut.More >
A razor blade was found stuck in the handle of a shopping cart in Connecticut.More >
A man is facing five criminal charges in the death of his great aunt who was a Midland hairdresser.More >
A man is facing five criminal charges in the death of his great aunt who was a Midland hairdresser.More >
Michigan State Police is reminding everyone on the road not to text and drive after a rollover car accident.More >
Michigan State Police is reminding everyone on the road not to text and drive after a rollover car accident.More >
A man told investigators he left a 5-month-old baby boy in the woods after a weekend car crash because the baby was very heavy, court records said.More >
A man told investigators he left a 5-month-old baby boy in the woods after a weekend car crash because the baby was very heavy, court records said.More >
Authorities say a young girl apparently fell through a hole in the floor of a home in Detroit and drowned in standing water in the home's basement.More >
Authorities say a young girl apparently fell through a hole in the floor of a home in Detroit and drowned in standing water in the home's basement.More >
Officials say more than two dozen dogs and cats living in what's described as deplorable conditions have been removed from a home in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula.More >
Officials say more than two dozen dogs and cats living in what's described as deplorable conditions have been removed from a home in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula.More >