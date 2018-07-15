Michigan State Trooper shot during traffic stop in Missaukee Co.

A Michigan State Trooper was shot while conducting a traffic stop in Northern Michigan.

Our affiliates at 9and10 News in Cadillac reports that the trooper stopped a vehicle about 1 p.m. on Friday, July 13 on Lotan Road in Missaukee County.

Inside the vehicle were two males and one female. After the traffic stop, one male got out of the car and fired at the trooper said Lt. Josh Lator from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake post.

The officer was struck several times.

Lator said the trooper returned fire, shot and killed the gunman.

The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Names of the suspects and the trooper are not being released.

The road was closed down for investigation.

Police said there is no current threat to the community.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.