Woman caught on camera leaving husky at humane society steps forward

A woman who was caught on camera leaving a dog at an animal shelter after hours is now coming forward to explain her side of the story.

The Humane Society of Midland County posted the security footage on their Facebook page after they say a woman left a large, intact male Siberian Husky in a fenced in area outside the shelter on Friday night.

“Last time a dog was left after hours the dog turned out to not only be stolen, but was from another county. Thankfully we were able to reunite that dog with its family, but it was by pure luck and isn't likely to happen twice,” the humane society wrote.

They believe he is about two to three years old. He was not microchipped.

The Humane Society said the woman found the dog wandering near the Bay County line.

She called 9-1-1 and the dispatcher instructed her on what to do with the dog.

Midland County Central Dispatch said it has no record of the call and Bay County Central Dispatch is checking its records.

If the woman's story checks out, then she will not face any charges in this incident.

The husky apparently ran away from its home while the owners were on vacation.

When they got back, they surrendered the dog to the Humane Society and has already found a new home.

