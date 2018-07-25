Increase in overdoses reported in Flint due to 'bad batch' of heroin

Local officials say an increase in overdoses this week may be the result of a "bad batch" of heroin.

Sheriff Robert Pickell said there were at least eight known overdoses Monday on Flint's east side. There have been 16 total overdoses in the last two days, according to Pickell.

First responders used Narcan to revive all of the drug users. Their conditions are unknown, but Pickell said no one died. Two of them are still hospitalized.

Pickell said the overdoses could be due to an increased dosage of fentanyl in the cutting process of the heroin. Fentanyl is a narcotic that can cause respiratory distress and death when taken in high doses or combined with other substances.

"They hover between their best high and death. And that's why we're getting these overdoses," Pickell said.

Pickell is calling for local officials to change the way they handle drug addicts. He said instead of charging them with a crime, they should be mandated into addiction treatment.

"What we're dealing with here is a serious health issue. And that we have to start treating it as a health issue. And if we fail to do that we're going to lose many, many young lives along the way," Pickell said.

While Pickell doesn't want to see addicts locked up, the same can't be said for drug dealers.

"We've got to find and separate the dealers. Those that are dealing for profit. Those that are ruining lives. Those that are hurting families. Get them out of our community. Get them into a prison," Pickell said.

Pickell is adamant the so-called war on drugs was lost a long time ago. He said if lawmakers don't find a new way to solve the opioid crisis, more painful losses are on the horizon.

"How many more lives are we going to see go by the wayside before we come to terms with what the problem really is," Pickell said.

Teresa Springer, director of Wellness Services, said the answer is to treat addiction as an illness not a crime.

"First of all, it costs us a lot of money to lock people up and court costs and jailing and things like that. And then even after they're locked up they still need to go into treatment," Springer said.

Springer said treatment instead of jail time is working in many parts of the country.

"In Seattle right now they have a program called LEAD. And they're in this program and a lot of them are getting sober and staying off drugs," Springer said.

She said the alternative is more addicts ending up in emergency rooms, which puts a strain on hospitals everywhere.

"Sometimes they're at the point in an overdose where their heart stops. So that can be challenging in terms of you know, the amount of resources and providers that need to be dedicated towards treating those patients that come in," said Dr. Patrick Fleming, with Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

Fleming said his emergency room sees about five heroin overdose patients each day. Not all of them make it out of the hospital.

"These people are otherwise often young and healthy. It's just a tragic loss of life when that does happen," Fleming said.

